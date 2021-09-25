Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Putman Jr
FUNERAL HOME
Rush Funeral Home
165 E Hwy 14
Philip, SD
William "Bill" Putman, Jr. September 20, 2021 William "Bill" Putman, Jr., age 90, of Kadoka, South Dakota formerly of Las Cruces and Los Alamos, New Mexico, died on Monday, September 20, 2021 at his daughter's home in Kadoka surrounded by family. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30, at the Presbyterian Church in Kadoka. Interment with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 1, at the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Presbyterian Church
Kadoka, SD
Sep
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Presbyterian Church
SD
Oct
1
Interment
2:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Presbyterian Church in Kadoka, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Rush Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rush Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry to hear of Bill's passing. He was among my best friends in Scottsblluff High School and Scottsbluff Jr.College
Clark Nichols
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results