Winifred G. (Sandburg) Weber October 30, 2020 Winifred G. (Sandburg) Weber passed away on October 30th at the age of 98. Winnie, as she preferred to be called, was born on January 3, 1922. She grew up in Torring-ton, with her parents, Larry and Babe, where she graduated from Tor-rington High School in 1939. She lived through prosperous times, as well as tumultuous starting with World War II and ending with the Pandemic of 2020. Regardless of the challenges, she always enjoyed her life. Winnie loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and family. She was also an accomplished artist, winning many awards for her work and selling many prized pieces. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and loved to travel. She spent many hours at the slot machines in Deadwood, Central City and Wendover with family by her side. Winnie always enjoyed looking her best (which she did) and appreciated nice clothes and jewelry. Winnie married Joseph W. Young in Torrington, and had four children: Lawrence (Larry), Delores (Dee), Connie and Deborah (Debbie). Winnie and Joe later divorced. During WWII, Winnie helped fabricate gliders that were used behind enemy lines. She worked at Penny's in Riverton and in Torrington at Kelly's Supermarket. She also worked as a realtor for Fred Pearson. In 1963, Winnie married Kenny Weber. Kenny worked for a seismic crew, and his job took them throughout Colorado, Wyoming, and New Mexico. Having always loved Torrington, they later moved back. Winnie took a job at Wyrulec, where she worked as a bookkeeper until her retirement. Winnie was president of the local VFW Auxiliary for five years, and was also the State President for Cooties, the Honor Society of the VFW. Winnie is survived by her sister, LouAnn Lothian of San Antonio, TX; children: Dee (Mike) Bott of Laramie, Debbie Rodgers of Torrington; Grandchildren: Brett (Kelly) Bott of CO, Stewart (Catrina) Rodgers of SD, Jeff (Tracy) Rodgers of Torrington, Andrea (Mike) O'Donnell of Cheyenne, Larry (Kris) Young, Jr. of Colorado, Renee (Jon) Jelinek of Cheyenne, and Jeremy (Jen) Young of Colorado; 16 great- grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; plus numerous nieces and nephews. Winnie was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Babe Sandburg, husband Kenneth Weber, daughter Connie Addy, son Larry, granddaughter Radawn Ferrin, and grandson David Bott. Winnie was an amazing Woman, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend. She was loved by so many and is already greatly missed. Services will be held on November 28, at 2:00 at the Bethal Baptist Church in Torrington, WY. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the VFW in honor of Winnie.

Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.