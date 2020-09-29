Ruth Burnson Kay
April 12, 1936 - September 26, 2020
Ruth Brunson Kay, 84, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Charlotte.
She was born April 12, 1936, in Newton, Catawba County, to the late Doyle and Florence Brunson. Ruth was a graduate of Newton-Conover High School, and attended Mars Hill College. Ruth married L. Dan Kay Jr., Dec. 7, 1957. They celebrated their 62th wedding anniversary this past December. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by brothers, D.M. Burnson Jr. and Ralph Brunson; and sister, Elizabeth Hefner. Survivors include daughter, Amy K. Gach (Greg); sons, David (Karen), Russell (Alison); grandchildren, Kathryn G. Smith (Albert), Emily Gach, Grace Gach, Jennifer K. Allen (Brian), Stephanie K. Webb (Justin), Philip Kay; great-grandchildren, Piper and Londyn Allen, Luke, James, David Webb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, Cornelius. A graveside and internment will be at the family crypt at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Troutman, today (Tuesday, Sept. 29), at 11 a.m. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be made at www.KepnerFH.com
.