Torrence "Tracey" Smith ChapmanTorrence "Tracey" Smith Chapman, 61, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, at her home.She was born Nov. 28, 1958, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Lewis Blackburn Smith and Bernice Carpenter Smith.Tracey loved the Bold and Beautiful and created a successful blog for fan updates. She loved spending time at home in the company of her family and close friends.Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Wayne Keaton; son, Patrick Wayne Keaton; two feline companions, Boots and Twinkie; canine companion, Roper; and numerous other loving family and friends.The family will have a private service at a later date.Nicholson Funeral Home