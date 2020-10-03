Menu
Don Johnson
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
September 30, 2020
Don Johnson

Donald Lee Johnson, 62, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Johnson was born Sept. 6, 1958, in Iredell County, and was the son of Lorene Gertrude Rash Johnson and the late Charlie Rash. He was a graduate of Statesville City Schools and was a self-employed skilled painter. He enjoyed playing golf and painting in his spare time.

In addition to his mother, Don is survived by one son, Josh Johnson and wife, Joni, of Statesville; two grandsons, Aidan and Dylan Johnson; brother, David R. Johnson and wife, Elaine, of Statesville, and nephew, Eric Johnson of Statesville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, at Fairview Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church Building Fund, 349 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Fairview Baptist Church
Oct
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fairview Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I grew up with Donnie and I'm so sorry to hear about his passing. My prayers go out to his mother, brother, wife and entire family
Dan Scott
October 3, 2020