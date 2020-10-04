Menu
Dorry Jane Bray Honeycutt
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Dorry Jane Bray Honeycutt

Dorry Jane Bray Honeycutt, 82, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Surry County, Nov. 30, 1937, to the late Christopher Columbus Bray and Mattie Nelson Bray. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lewis A. Honeycutt; sons, Eric Hanes and Barry Honeycutt; daughter, Lori Hanes; and brother, Larry Bray.

Dorry graduated with a Bachelor's of Nursing in 1959, from City Hospital School of Nursing. She loved caring for others and had a passion for being a nurse, which lead her to open Health Services Unlimited home health care and retire after a 52 year career. She loved the beach, collecting sea shells, mining gems, gardening, flowers, animals and infants. Dorry was a lady of faith and a member of Harmony Baptist Church. She was devoted to her family, especially enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Heather Elliott and husband, Robert, and Cerise Hauschild and husband, Peter; son, Stuart Hanes and wife, Leah; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, William Bray, David Bray and Buddy Bray; sister, Fairy Brast (Lester); sister-in-law, Merel Bray; best friend of 65 years, Jean Riddle; special friends, Kim Sells, Jeanne Joyner and Minnie Safely; and numerous other loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Nicholson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Nicholson Funeral Chapel, 135 E. Front Street, Statesville, NC 28677. Burial will follow at North End Cemetery in Harmony.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of University of Tennessee Hospital in Knoxville, for their compassionate care of Mrs. Honeycutt.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC 28677-5851
Oct
7
Funeral service
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC 28677-5851
Oct
7
Burial
North End Cemetery
, Harmony, North Carolina
