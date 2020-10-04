Menu
Mary Evelyn Felts Johnston

August 20, 1929 - October 2, 2020

Mary Evelyn Felts Johnston, 91, of Union Grove, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at home.

She was born August 20, 1929 in Wilkes County, to Luther Wintford and Esther Belle Parks Felts. In addition to her parents she was preceded by her husband, Joe H. Johnston; brothers, Kermit, Eugene, David, Donald, Johnnie, and Leon Felts; and sisters, Virginia Felts Burke and Rachel Felts Gregory.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Johnston of Winston-Salem; two sons, Lynn (Hannah) Johnston of Union Grove and Barry (Vickie) Johnston of Union Grove; grandchildren, Jody Johnston, Ashley Johnston, Maggie Johnston; great-grandchildren, Hailey Johnston, Brodie Johnston; brother-in-law, Bobby Gregory; two sisters-in-law, Dare Felts and Betty Felts; many nieces and nephews; and two special caregivers, Wendy Reavis, and Argie Coffey.

A private family interment will be held at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church at a future date.

The family requests no food or flowers. In lieu of donations, please plant a flower in memory of this kind, gentle, loving soul.

Miller Funeral Service

www.millerfuneralservice.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 4, 2020.
