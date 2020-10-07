Elizabeth HendersonMay 22, 1932 - October 4, 2020Elizabeth "Liz" Alaine Davis Henderson, 88, of Asheboro went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Autumn Care Nursing & Rehabilitation in Biscoe.Mrs. Henderson was born in Wilkes County May 22, 1932, to Otis and Gertha Lunsford Davis, and was a graduate of Union Grove High School and Mitchell Community College. Liz was formerly employed with Stimpson Hosiery Mills, as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Davis Hospital, and the Assistant Activities Director at Autumn Care Assisted Living in Statesville. She was employed as the Assistant Activities Director at Cross Road Assisted Living in Asheboro for seven years, and following her employment, volunteered there until her health declined.She was a member of Cross Road Baptist Church in Asheboro and was an active member of her home church, Western Avenue Baptist Church in Statesville, where she worked with both the bus and deaf ministries. If anyone could be called a compassionate "Good Samaritan" it would be Liz. "And the King shall answer and say unto them, "Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me." Matt. 25:40In addition to her parents, Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edward Henderson; and her son, Pastor Johnny Henderson.She is survived by her sister, Gladys Loyd of Clemson, S.C.; daughter-in-law, Renea Mitchell Henderson of Asheboro; granddaughters, Adrienne Macon (Patrick) of Asheboro, Danielle Kelly (Matthew) of Asheboro, and Elizabeth Henderson of Raleigh; great-grandchildren, Gracie-Faith Macon, Josiah Kelly, Chloe Macon, Carter Macon, Joselyn Kelly, Sawyer Macon, Justus Kelly, Landon Macon, and Everly Joy Macon; and other extended family and friends.Mrs. Henderson's body will lie-in-state Thursday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Ave., in Asheboro.Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m., at Cross Road Baptist Church, 1566 Old Cox Rd., in Asheboro with Pastor Gary Mason and Chaplain Bernie Raymond officiating. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville will follow at 3 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the Henderson family requests contributions be made to Delivering A Blessing, P.O. Box 2446, Asheboro, NC 27204, a nonprofit organization started by the Henderson family.Pugh Funeral Home