James Burlie Parker III
November 13, 1956 - October 4, 2020
James Burlie Parker, III, 63, of Concord, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Parker was born Nov. 13, 1956, in Martinsville, Va., to James Burlie Parker Jr. and Barbara Brumfield Parker. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Charlotte Grace Parker.
Jim gave his life to the Lord at age 6, and wanted his life to be a testimony to others. Jim attended South Iredell High School in Troutman, and was known to all as "Doc" due to his athletic trainer skills. He attended Appalachian University and graduated from Gardner Webb University and Bluefield College. He was funny, compassionate, giving, generous, strong-willed, well-spoken and passionate about his faith, family, and the Tarheels.
Family and friends will gather from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, at West Cabarrus Church to share memories of Jim. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at West Cabarrus Church, 7655 Bruton Smith Blvd., in Concord.
Survivors include wife, Deborah Lankford Parker of Concord; parents, the Rev. James Burlie Parker Jr. and Barbara Brumfield Parker of Statesville; sons, the Rev. John James Burlie Parker IV (Joyce Anne Parker) and Taylor Joseph Parker (Dakota Erin Parker); grandchildren, Abigail Louise, Daniel James Burlie V, Carol Anne, William Henry, Evan Lee, Elisabeth Joy, Phineas Quinn; brother, Paul Joel Parker (Laura Bassett Parker); nephews, the Rev. Joel Andrew Parker (Rachel Lynn Parker) and Cameron Evan Parker.
Memorials may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
; or Levine Cancer Center.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 7, 2020.