Marie Scott Newschwander



November 10, 1927 - September 20, 2020



Mrs. Marie Newschwander, 92, of Statesville, and Auburn, Ala., died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Bethany House Hospice in Auburn, Ala. Born in Binghamton, N.Y., November 10, 1927, to Vera and Lawrence Scott. She was married to Ward Albert Newschwander Sept.24, 1949, who preceded her in death Oct. 6, 2005.



Mrs. Newschwander was employed in the public library system in Stirling, N.J., before retiring to North Carolina in 1990. She was an active member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Statesville.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded by her daughter, Stacey Marie Kries of Taylorsville; grandson, Aron Newschwander of Palo Alto, Calif.; three brothers, Joseph, Edward and Larry Scott of Binghamton, N.Y.; and four sisters, Florence Scott, Katherine Maddi, and Josephine French of Binghamton, N.Y., and Vera Tracy of West Palm Beach, Fla.



Mrs. Newschwander is survived by three sons, Scott Newschwander of Taylorsville, Gregg (Colleen) Newschwander of Opelika, Ala., and Matthew (Valarie) Newschwander of Califon, N.J.; son-in-law, Kenneth Kreis of Long Hill N.J.; sister-in-law, Violet Scott of Conklin, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Timothy (Melissa) Newschwander of Alexandria, Va., Chloe Newschwander of Nantucket, Mass., Steven(Jessie) Kreis of Matthews, Jennifer (Jeff) Melik of Youngstown, Ohio; sister, Betty Silba of Chenango Bridge, N.Y.; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her kind and generous "Statesville friends."



A funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Father Thomas J. Kessler, Pastor, Friday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m., at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 525 Camden Dr., in Statesville. A reception will follow the Mass in the church hall.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church; or Auburn Bethany House Hospice, 1171 Gatewood Dr., Building 100, Auburn, AL 36830.



Interment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park in Vestal, N.Y., at a later date.



Frederick-Dean Funeral Home



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.