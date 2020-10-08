Menu
Virginia Killian Helton Johnson
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
October 6, 2020
Virginia Killian Helton Johnson

Virginia Killian Helton Johnson, 96, of Statesville, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 16, 1924, in South Carolina, to the late Isaac N. and Mary Edwards Killian. Virginia was also preceded in death by husbands, Walter Dean Helton Sr. and Keslar McLean Johnson.

Mrs. Johnson was a people person and never met a stranger. She loved to be surrounded by her children and family. She also loved to fellowship, play Yahtzee and other games. She was an avid Carolina Panthers fan, and enjoyed holiday cooking, listening to big band music, reading her Bible, fishing, going to the beach and sitting on the balcony. She loved chocolate and Coca-Cola.

Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Walter "Dean" Helton Jr. (Deborah); a daughter, Beth Morris (Michael); a sister, Carolyn Killian Bell; five grandchildren, Daniel Helton, David Helton Sr., Deborah Franklin, John Morris, and Anna Johnson; and nine great-grandchildren, Abby Helton, Hannah Helton, Andrew Helton, David Helton Jr., Levi Morris, Hayden Johnson, McKenzie Johnson, Oliver Johnson, and Pax Johnson.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 9, at Gaston Memorial Park at 2 p.m., with Pastor Tim Hartzel officiating.

Memorials may be given to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or to Word of Life Church, 1619 19th St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Gaston Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
Heaven just gained another special angel! I love you very much and will miss you always. Thoughts and prayers for Dean,Beth,Aunt Carolyn and family.
Debbie Thomas
October 8, 2020
Heaven just gained another beautiful angel.I love you very much and will miss you always.
Thoughts and prayers for family.
Debbie Thomas
October 8, 2020