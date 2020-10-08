Linda Ann Deviney WilliamsLinda Ann Deviney Williams, 73, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her residence.Born in Wilkes County, she was the daughter of the late Edward Ray Deviney and Violet Enola Erickson Deviney.Linda worked many years at InterCraft as a material handler.On Sept. 7, 1962, she married the late John W. Williams "Juke", sharing 54 years of marriage before his passing April 10, 2016.In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Mason Cole Huss; and her brother, Clinton Lee Deviney Sr.Linda will be cherished and remembered by her family as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She leaves a great legacy, which will continue on in their hearts.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kathy Billings (Ervin) of North Wilkesboro, Tammy Clements (J.B.) and Donna Rummage (Colon), all of Statesville; five grandchildren, Daniel Ray Billings (Laura), Matthew Ervin Billings, Angie Huss (Troy), Adam Potts (Hannah) and Austin Wesley Rummage; and six great-grandchildren, Peyton Ray Billings, MaKenzie Jean Billings, Elijah James Potts, Remington Paige Huss, Dylan Carter Billings and Brooklyn Ann Potts; and her siblings, Enola Nicholson, Raymond Deviney, Edwina Staley and Katheryn Williams.Mrs. Williams will lie in state in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Friday, Oct. 9, from 12 to 2 p.m. During that time, the family will speak to friends. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Beau Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Donations may be made in Linda's memory to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or to The Gideon's International of Alexander County, P.O. Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28631.The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, Julia Barnette and Kristi Crouch for the exceptional love and care shown to Linda and their family.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home