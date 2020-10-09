Lisa Ann Joachim
February 19, 1965 - October 5, 2020
Lisa Ann Joachim, 55, of Lexington, S.C., wife of Bill Joachim, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
She was born Feb. 19, 1965, in Elkhart, Ind., to Randall J. Pletcher and Ruth Heiliger Pletcher. She was a retired IT supervisor and will be missed greatly by her friends and family.
In addition to her parents and husband of 16 years, she is survived by one sister, Cristina K. Pletcher; stepson, Kolby Joachim; and stepdaughter-in-law, Brittany Joachim.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Pkwy., Columbia, SC 29212.
Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, S.C.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 9, 2020.