Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lisa Ann Joachim
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
Lisa Ann Joachim

February 19, 1965 - October 5, 2020

Lisa Ann Joachim, 55, of Lexington, S.C., wife of Bill Joachim, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

She was born Feb. 19, 1965, in Elkhart, Ind., to Randall J. Pletcher and Ruth Heiliger Pletcher. She was a retired IT supervisor and will be missed greatly by her friends and family.

In addition to her parents and husband of 16 years, she is survived by one sister, Cristina K. Pletcher; stepson, Kolby Joachim; and stepdaughter-in-law, Brittany Joachim.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Pkwy., Columbia, SC 29212.

Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, S.C.

www.thompsonsfuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Bill, I am so sorry to read about Lisa - I remember you both from Elmers. I am hoping your memories of your life together will help you find peace with Lisa's passing. Thinking about you during this time of your grief.
Evie Hultberg
October 9, 2020
I hope you are at peace and playing with all the doggies in heaven. ❤
Mary McLaughlin
Friend
October 8, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
October 9, 2020