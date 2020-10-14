Burl ThomasBurl Jennings Thomas, 85, affectionately known as "B.J.," (not to be confused with the singer, a long running family joke,) went home to be with the Lord at the Gordon Hospice House Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.Born March 29, 1935, in Nicholas County, W.V., he was a son of the late Brady John Thomas and Edna Robinson Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Bonnie, Nelson, Junior and Gene; and the love of his life, his wife, Sandra.Surviving are children, Cammie, Ashleigh, Yvette and Brett; brothers, Jim and Jerry; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.B.J. joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952. He was in the Korean War and spent two tours in Vietnam, in various engineering battalions. He participated in the initial landing in Vietnam and spent a tour as a Marine recruiter for the western part of North Carolina. He retired from the Marine Corps and worked in Civil Service, as a heavy equipment operator and crane inspector. B.J. retired a second time, working from the same building that he ran while an active duty Marine.Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the National Cemetery in Salisbury, with full military honors.Memorials may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, N.C. 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home