Irene Troutman Sutter



September 20, 1931 - May 7, 2020



Irene Troutman Sutter passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born Sept. 20, 1931. She was a Kindergarten and Early Education teacher for 37 years in Farmington, Mich., at St. Paul's Lutheran School & Church.



Irene loved teaching, singing in the choir, dancing, ice skating, bowling, canning, cooking family dinners, gardening, entertaining, and baking (Christmas fruitcakes was one of her trademarks.) Irene treasured her family and friends. She enjoyed domestic and international travel with her children and grandchildren.



Irene is survived by her sisters, Eleanor (Ken) Hyde and Lethia Duncan; brother, John Troutman; along with her loving children, Cheryl (Michael) Mettler, Gary (Gail) Sutter and Daniel (Beth) Sutter. She is the cherished 'Grandma Irene' of Andrew and Nancy, Emily, Matthew, Jacob, Stacy and Zak, Alyssa, Olivia and Tom, and Makayla; and great-grandchildren, Luke and Hannah.



Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Elwood, and their son, Craig; brothers, Espy and Ray Kent; and parents, Iola and Espy Tays Troutman.



A memorial service celebrating Irene's life will occur Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 (the Oct. 10, 2020,­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ Troutman Reunion canceled due to COVID-19) following the Troutman Reunion program and lunch (about 2:30 p.m.), at the Troutman Historical Association (Cemetery and Schoolhouse), Troutman Farm Rd., Troutman, NC. 28677.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 10, 2020.