Mary Joan Watts Waugh DaltonDecember 13, 1941 - October 7, 2020Mary Joan Watts Waugh Dalton, 78, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.She was born Dec. 13, 1941, in Iredell County, to the late Rev. Ray C. Watts and Christine Warren Watts. Joan was one of the most loving, gracious souls ever. She never bragged on herself, never told you what she'd done. She had a quiet confidence about her. But, she could do anything, from sewing a dress, to fixing a car, to re-wiring a light fixture, to running a business, to making dinner for five kids out of nothing, to giving the best hugs. And there was something about that quiet confidence that drew people to her. There was not a selfish bone in her body, never a "poor me" attitude. She was not perfect, but she did strive to help others, even when she had nothing to give but love. She didn't have an easy life but she didn't complain. She always said how blessed she was. She loved the Lord and that was always evident.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dalton; sister, Artie Watts Stephens Hawkins; and foster daughter, Ann Ellis.She is survived by her daughters, Edie Waugh Forsyth (Randy) and Valerie Waugh York (Byron); sons, Butch Waugh (Brenda) and Todd Waugh (Beth); stepson, Mike Dalton; father of her children, John Waugh; sisters, Bertha Watts Small, the Rev. Lynn Watts Cash (Dave); grandchildren, Julie Reaume (P.J.), Nick Forsyth (Lauren), Kristin Hildebrand (Taylor), Rachel Waugh, Payton Cockerham (Taylor), Addison York, Macie York, Tristan Waugh and Tanner Waugh; and great-grandchildren, Kylie Forsyth, Nolan Forsyth, Reese Reaume and Remi Hildebrand.A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dave Cash officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or The Cove, 935 Crossroads Dr., Statesville 28625.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville