Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ray Lynn Goodman
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Ray Lynn Goodman

November 7, 1956 - October 8, 2020

Ray Lynn Goodman, 63, of Troutman, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 7, 1956, in Statesville, to the late James "Jim" and Anna Hurley Goodman. Ray was employed with Freightliner in Cleveland, N.C. He loved the outdoors and restoring antique cars.

Ray is survived by his son, Zachary Goodman; and his sister, Darlene Loftis.

The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville. For those who are unable to attend the graveside, you may go to the following link for the live-stream, www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 872, Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC 28115
Oct
13
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Iredell Memorial Gardens
, Statesville, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.