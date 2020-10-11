Richard Ervin
Richard James Ervin Sr., 76, of Troutman, passed away, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Ervin was born Aug. 8, 1944, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Frank Hall Ervin and Mary Edna Fortner Ervin. He attended Mooresville City Schools, was a Plant Manager for 36 years for Home Innovations (Draymore Manufacturing) and also helped his father-in-law at Walker Well Drilling. On July 28, 1990, he married Susan Walker Ervin, who survives of the home. Richard loved his family, watching golf and especially playing golf.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Richard James Ervin Jr. of Mooresville, Susie Moose (Bobby Coates) of Clarksville, Tenn., Angela Dawn Ervin of Mooresville, Ginger Ervin Owens (Brian) of Troutman; six grandchildren, James Robert Ervin, Susan Ervin Armas, Tiffany, Theresa Ervin, Scarlette Loraine Ervin, Jacob Owens; two great-grandchildren, Savannah Marie Ervin, Brianna Valerie Ervin; mother-in-law, Mary Sue Walker; special aunt, Myrtle Sigmon; sister-in-law, Lydia Efird and her children, Nicole, Lester and Luke.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Troutman Funeral Home with the Rev. David Troutman officiating. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made National Kidney Foundation
; American Cancer Society
; American Heart Association
; and www.caiac.com
.
Troutman Funeral Home
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 11, 2020.