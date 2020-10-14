Vernon Reid "Red" Overcash Continued...
While Jackie was occupied with the video business, he was bored and decided to open yet another restaurant. He purchased the building at the V-point and opened Lite Bite serving frozen yogurt and light sandwiches. It later became Red Light Café when he sold the business to Joe and Melba Poole. Loving to visit pawn shops all around, he decided that was what Troutman needed next, a pawn shop… thus was built T-Town Jewelry and Pawn. He met and recruited Kevin Palmer, manager of Doc Holiday's in Charlotte, and brought him to Troutman to be the manager of T-Town Pawn. After Red's challenge of getting it going, he then sold the business to Kevin, who still has it today. Along with all of the endeavors that he himself started, he also purchased a variety of buildings in the heart of Troutman and was responsible for recruiting new businesses to them. He was always invested in bringing growth to Troutman and "putting it on the map."
Many close friendships have been made throughout the years and business ventures. One that particularly stands out was the late Mrs. Elsie Moore, who helped start and managed many of his escapades, including the Kat's Patch, The Wonder Corner, The Talley House and T-Town Restaurant. Another that stands out was the late "Mama Jean" Hagler, who was known for her awesome country cookin' and homemade biscuits. Then, there was Randy and Robin Pittman, who he was fortunate enough to be a part of their success not just once, but twice. Red considered many of his proteges to be like sons (regardless of their age); among these are Kevin Palmer, Bill Franklin, Randy Pittman, Kevin Montgomery.
In later life, Red and Jackie enjoyed going to car shows and getting together with the car club, including Robert Brawley, Tommy Lytton, Bill Stamey, Danny Lippard and Ed Marlowe, along with their respective wives. He was always on the hunt for another car like his old 1954 Corvette, which was the first one in Iredell County.
He always enjoyed going out to eat and talking to everyone. He particularly enjoyed his meals spent with close friends Bill Redmond, Charlie Hartley, Bill Stamey and Ron "Duck" Wyatt. Many friends have commented that they appreciated the fact that you always knew just where you stood with him whether he agreed with you or not as he was never one to hide his feelings on anything.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at Troutman Funeral Home with Pastor Wesley Morris of Ostwalt Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Mr. Overcash will lie-in-state at Troutman Funeral Home. Active pallbearers are Dean Swaim, Antonio Lopez, Chad Morrow, William McDaniel, Kevin Palmer and Fred Settlemeyer.
Special thanks and appreciation to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Dr. Sinasi Salman; Theresa Faires, FNP; Dr. Amish Patel (doctor and friend). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; or the National Kidney Foundation
at www.kidney.org
.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.