Doris Marie Benfield Carson
Doris Marie Benfield Carson, 86, of Houstonville, passed away peacefully Oct. 11, 2020. She was surrounded with family and friends as the Lord called her home.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E Front St. in Statesville. Please join us in remembering and celebrating her life.
Nicholson Funeral Home
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 16, 2020.