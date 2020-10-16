Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Doris Marie Benfield Carson
Doris Marie Benfield Carson

Doris Marie Benfield Carson, 86, of Houstonville, passed away peacefully Oct. 11, 2020. She was surrounded with family and friends as the Lord called her home.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E Front St. in Statesville. Please join us in remembering and celebrating her life.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC 28677-5851
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
October 13, 2020