Gerald KaleGerald Lanson Kale, 70, of Statesville, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.He was born in Iredell County, April 27, 1950, to the late Newell Lanson Kale and Mildred Mayberry Kale. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Charles Kale; and a granddaughter, Heather Witherspoon.Gerald was the owner and operator of Sonrise Café. He loved the café and his customers. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns, grandfather clocks and collecting cars.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Brenda Haynes Kale; children, Chris Kale, Wayne Witherspoon, Teresa Fulp (Philip), Melissa Witherspoon; sister, Cynthia Sterling (Steve); grandchildren, Genna Kale, Gavin Kale, Levi Tulbert, Drake Tulbert, Joshua Witherspoon, Ashlee Oliver, Jason Britt; 14 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, Michael Pendergrass, Nicole Pendergrass and Tabitha Weber.The family would like to invite you to attend a life celebration to lay Gerald to rest Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery.Troutman Funeral Home