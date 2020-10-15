Dennis Wayne BurrellSeptember 24, 1949 - October 13, 2020Dennis Wayne Burrell, 71, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.Dennis was born in Iredell County, Sept. 24, 1949, to the late Calvin and Hilda Burrell. In addition to his parents Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, David Rudd.Dennis is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy Burrell; two sons, Scottie and Wesley Burrell; daughter, Angela Middleton (Kent), and one grandson, Jude Middleton.Dennis honorably serviced his country in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid fisherman, loved old cars and loved to watch the Braves play. He was also a loving father and grandfather.The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service for Dennis will be held at Unity Baptist Church on Mock Mill Rd., Friday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home