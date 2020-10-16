Rodney Steve Feimster
April 29, 1964 - October 8, 2020
Mr. Rodney Steve Feimster, 56, of Boonville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at SECU Hospice Care Center.
Rodney was born April 29, 1964, in Iredell County, to Bill and Claudette Howard Feimster.
He was a member of Peace Haven Baptist Church, and enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an avid outdoorsman.
Mr. Feimster was preceded in death by his father.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Candy Childress Feimster; children, Colt and Chance Feimster, Autumn and Amber Whitaker; sister, Paula (Mike) Gilbert; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lanny and Carolyn Childress; brother-in-law, Jeff (Melanie) Childress; and nephews, Michael Gilbert, and Cody and Colton Childress.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Peace Haven Baptist Church with Dr. Jon Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the church, family, and friends for their love and support during this difficult journey.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 16, 2020.