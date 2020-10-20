Geraldine Shoemaker Pendergrass



Mrs. Geraldine Shoemaker Pendergrass, 82, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at home, after a long illness. She was born Nov. 5, 1937, daughter of the late Monroe and Cora Shoemaker. She married the love of her life, Clyde William Pendergrass, Dec. 18 1954. She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde; and her siblings, Jetty Holland Mitchell Shoemaker.



Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Teresa Jordan and her significant other, Rex Buelin; son, Mark Pendergrass and his significant other, Cindy Brooks; grandsons, Brian Campbell, Robert Jordan, Jacob Jordan and wife, Kieu; great-granddaughters, Constance and Jadanne Jordan; sister, Betty Pearce; and brothers, Albert and Gary Shoemaker.



The family would like to thank the staff of hospice for the love and compassionate care, especially Lori and Annette.



A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, at Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Statesville, with Dr. Roger Holland presiding.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 20, 2020.