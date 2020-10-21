Stacy Mahaffey
William Stacy Mahaffey, 46, of Statesville went into the arms of the Lord, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, with his precious wife by his side.
A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m., at St. Mark Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.
Memorials my be made to the donor's choice.
Nicholson Funeral Homewww.nicholsonfunerals.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 21, 2020.