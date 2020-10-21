Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stacy Mahaffey
1974 - 2020
BORN
1974
DIED
2020
Stacy Mahaffey

William Stacy Mahaffey, 46, of Statesville went into the arms of the Lord, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, with his precious wife by his side.

A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m., at St. Mark Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Memorials my be made to the donor's choice.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
St. Mark Baptist Church
Oct
21
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
St. Mark Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Prayers for comfort and care and healing surround you all. Our sincere condolences and love. The Fortner´s
Curtis Fortner
October 21, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of a friend, a son, a brother, a husband. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family through this time. We pray the Lord sends you comfort.
Scott Andrews
October 20, 2020
Krista, Martha and Dan, and Rhonda and Pete, We are so very sorry to learn of Stacy"s passing. Sending you all love, hugs and prayers during this sad time. We will be thinking of you all in the days, weeks and months to come. He was a good man and a great neighbor to Mom. We love you all.
Ron and Paula McLelland
October 20, 2020
Dear Dan Martha Ronda and family,
I am shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of your beloved Stacy. He was a jewel of a young man and his engaging personality should be an example for us all. Please accept my deepest sympathies for your unimaginable loss.
Frank Foreman
Frank Foreman
Friend
October 20, 2020
May God grant your heart peace and your soul comfort. Continuous prayers for all of the family.
Sherry C Lowrance
October 19, 2020