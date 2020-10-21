Kenneth L. GalliherApril 19, 1929 - October 11, 2020Kenneth L. Galliher, 91, passed away at his home from complications of dementia and cancer, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.He was born April 19, 1929, in Statesville, one of 10 children of John Galliher and Lillie Gardner.He is survived by his wife, Nancy J. Arthur; one daughter, Karen L. Brouse and her husband, Robert; son, James and his wife, Ginger; two granddaughters, Laura and Kaitlyn; and son, Brian and his wife, Cindy. Also surviving are one brother, Bill Galliher, and one sister, Rosie Adams, both of Statesville; and numerous much-loved nieces and nephews.As a young man, Kenneth loved to ride motorcycles whether it was a Harley or an Indian. He felt safer on his motorcycle than he did in a car. He belonged to the Iredell Star Motorcycle Club. There was a time in his life where he had considered racing motorcycles as a career. He served in Germany as a U.S. Army military policeman from 1950 to 1951, and was selected Soldier of the Week during his tour. Kenneth spent the majority of his life working in the textile industry. He was a hard worker with an attention to details. He started out as a janitor and worked his way through all the positions in the mill until he eventually became the general manager of the Beavertown Weaving Mills in Pennsylvania. When his health was good, he was an avid fan of NASCAR and watching Dale Earnhardt. His other passion was the outdoors and hunting. In his early years, he enjoyed hunting birds and training his Brittany spaniel dogs. In his later years, he became enamored with hunting wild turkey and pursued that with a passion. When it was not hunting season, Ken could be found "tinkering" on his automobiles. Perhaps one of his most favorite things was watching his granddaughters grow up.In view of the current pandemic, a graveside service was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Beavertown, Pa.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rescue Hose Company #20, 222 S Sassafras St., Beavertown, PA 17813.Cremation Society of Pennsylvania