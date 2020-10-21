Denny "Dan" Clinton McKinneyJanuary 1, 1934 - October 16, 2020Denny "Dan" Clinton McKinney, 86, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his residence.Denny was born Jan. 1, 1934, to the late Arthur Paul and Lois Catherine Huffman McKinney in Catawba County. He served in the U.S. Air Force, graduated from what is now known as Old Dominion University in Virginia and retired from Trane Company Chiller Source. He was a long-time member of Concord Presbyterian Church where he had enjoyed teaching adult Sunday school and serving as a deacon and elder prior to being unable to attend church. He enjoyed taking walks on his property and talking about his childhood and many other subjects including thermodynamics!In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Chance McKinney; and three brothers, Darrell McKinney (spouse, Ann) and Bob McKinney both of Statesville and Bill McKinney (spouse, Pat) of Hickory.Denny is survived by one daughter, Holly McKinney Tomlin and her fiancé, Jed Ball, who was his primary caregiver while he was ill; four sisters, Dana Robinson Greer, Kate Clendenin, Betty Ellenburg (spouse, Tony) and Tena Campbell (spouse, Don); two brothers, Farrell McKinney (spouse, Brenda) and Harold McKinney (spouse, Lynda); and sister-in-law, Patricia McKinney all of Statesville; his Bassett Hound, Sherlock and grand-dog, Penny, of the home; and many nieces, nephews, other cherished relatives and friends.The McKinney family will receive friends Wednesday Oct. 21, from 12:30 to 1 p.m., at Concord Presbyterian Church in Statesville. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m., at the church.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Samaritans Purse.Goodin-Drum Funeral Home of Maiden