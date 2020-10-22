Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Noel Alvin Barney Sr.
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Noel Alvin Barney Sr.

November 28, 1949 - October 18, 2020

Noel Alvin Barney Sr., 70, of Harmony, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

He was born to the late James and Evelyn Barney Nov. 28, 1949, in Rowan County. In addition to his parents he was preceded by his wife, Sylvia Barney; and a sister, Ruth Barney.

Noel loved being outdoors. After retiring from driving a truck he returned to gardening and farming. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, as long as he could wear his overalls he was happy. He was a loving father and wonderful, caring grandfather, and a faithful member of Mountain View Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children which were his pride and joy, Noel Alvin Barney Jr. (Carey) of Hamptonville, Daniel Adam Barney of Hamptonville, Jesse Thomas Barney of Cooleemee and daughter, Sandy McIntyre (Gerald) of Advance; two sisters, Linda Kyles (Hubert) of Woodleaf and Dena Phelps (Charlie) of Cooleemee; and five grandchildren, Audrey McIntyre (Christopher Hundley), Madeline McIntyre, Aaron McIntrye, Jake Barney and Calton Barney.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Mountain View Baptist Church, 1232 Mountain View Church Rd., in Hamptonville, with funeral services following the visitation.

The family has requested memorials to be made to Mountain View Baptist Church for the "Life Center Building Fund"; or to Wanda Whitley in care of Jesse Barney.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church
1232 Mountain View Church Rd., Hamptonville, North Carolina
Oct
22
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church
1232 Mountain View Church Rd., Hamptonville, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Dena,
I'm so sorry about your brother Noel. He looks like such a sweet and jolly man. May God bless and comfort your family is my prayer.
With Love, Linda Graham Morton
Linda Morton
Friend
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
October 22, 2020