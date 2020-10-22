Eric FordJune 6, 1946 - October 20, 2020It is with great sadness that the family of Eric Richard Ford announces his passing Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer, at the age of 71.A 28-year veteran of the U.S. Army and N.Y. National Guard, Eric will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 17 years Angie; his children, Jaime (Jeremy) Cross and Christopher (Julie) Ford; stepchildren, Cheyenne (Bowe) Luther and Kyle (Kristina) Beach.Eric was preceded by his parents, Walter and Beatrice Ford but survived by his stepmother, Carolynn. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexya, Kaleb, Dillon, and Kyleigh; sisters, Tia (Tom) Lopuchowycz and Karen (Richard) Jackson; along with numerous stepsiblings, nieces, and nephews. Since his son is writing this and it would joyfully bug him, he is also survived by his doting puppycat, Squeakers.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cool Springs Fire Dept./Iredell County EMS, 672 Mocksville Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625.