Kathy Ball Yost
October 19, 1952 - October 20, 2020
Kathy Ball Yost, 68, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury.
She was born Oct. 19, 1952, in Statesville, to the late Guy Ball and Geraldine Hager Ball Miller.
Kathy graduated from South Iredell High School's Class of 1971 and Central Piedmont Community College. She worked for Rowan Family Physicians for 20 years, and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Kathy enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing, embroidery, and loved her cats and dogs.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffery Ball.
Kathy is survived by her husband Steven Yost; son, Joshua (Melissa) Yost of Lexington, N.C., and grandson, Ben Yost; son, Eric (Dana) Yost of Mooresville, and grandsons, Eli, Jacob, and Luke Yost; brother, Bob Ball of Statesville; sister, Diane Goodman of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Dr. Brad Miller officiating. Please respect social distancing and wear a mask if you plan to attend the service. Inurnment will follow in the columbarium in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church General Fund, 205 St. Paul's Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 and to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 950 W Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
