Annette Evelyn Mills CarruthOctober 19, 2020Mrs. Annette Evelyn Mills Carruth, 82, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary.Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary