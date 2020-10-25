Jean Curlee



May 24, 1926 - October 12, 2020



Jean Osborne Curlee, 94, of Alpharetta, Ga., formerly of Statesville, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.



Jean was born in Norfolk, Va., to the late Richard and Georgia Osborne. She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard T. Osborne Jr. She is survived by a sister, Anne Osborne Shoe. Jean loved her family and treasured her large circle of friends. She enjoyed her travels all over the world. Jean was an avid reader and a true lifelong learner. Her favorite past times included bridge, rummikub and mahjong.



Above all, Jean was devoted to her family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dr. Irving E. Shafer Jr. and Henry C. Curlee Jr. Jean is survived by her three children and their spouses: Chip and Terry Shafer; Melissa and Michael Manos; and, Georgia and Rick Vaughn. Additionally, "Mimi," as she was affectionately known, is survived by her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. "Mimi" will be remembered as a caring and fun-loving mother and grandmother. She brought joy, laughter and love to our lives and she will be deeply missed.



Out of concern for the health and safety of those she loved, a private memorial service will be held at a later date in North Carolina.



In memory of Jean, donations may be sent to the Broad Street United Methodist Church, 315 W. Broad St., P.O. Box 169, Statesville, NC 28687.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 25, 2020.