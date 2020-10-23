Millard KnightMr. Millard Bobby Knight, 87, of Harmony, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Summit Place of Mooresville Assisted Living Center.Bobby was born June 3, 1933, to Millard Davis and Olene Campbell Knight. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Salmon Knight; and son, David Kent Knight.Bobby served his country in the U.S. Army and then worked as a supervisor at Ingersoll Rand for 33 years. He was a long-time, dedicated member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Harmony. Hobbies included worshipping God and studying scripture, as well as intricate carvings of wood into different items, especially canes! At Summit Place Assisted Living, he began carving soaps into figurines and took requests for other figures. Of special note were the praying hands that he did so well.Survivors include two sons, Tony Michael Knight and Larry Dean Knight and wife, Maria; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dean Knight, Marshall Knight and Billie Ann Roberts.A graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m., at Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Jesse Stroud officiating with full military rites.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 509 Rock Springs Church Rd., Harmony, NC 28634.Nicholson Funeral Home