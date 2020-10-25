Reggie SherrillReggie R. "Doc" Sherrill, 77, died following a brief illness Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by sisters, Hazel M. Gilleland and Sylvia M. Roberts; sister-in-law, Bernice Morrison; and bothers-in-law, Harold Gilleland, Jack Roberts, W. Jack Morrison and Lou Gabriel; and in-laws, Tom and Joan Hall. Due to COVID-19 and for the protection of all, the family asks that those in attendance wear masks and observe social distancing. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, at New Amity ARP Church.Troutman Funeral Home