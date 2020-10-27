Solomon Ray LambertNovember 8, 1922 - October 25, 2020Solomon Ray Lambert, 97, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.Born Nov. 8, 1922, in Iredell County, he was the son of the late James Washing Lambert and Minnie Lee Benge Lambert.In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three sisters; five brothers; his first wife, Ruby Mae Turner Lambert in 2005; and second wife, Rachel Pierce Lambert in 2019.Ray retired from Fiber Industries and was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church.He was best known for selling his home-grown produce. Many people in the community always made sure they stopped by his stand each year.Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Bessie Anderson; brothers, David Lambert and Lester Lambert; several nieces and nephews and special friend, Wanda Bost.Ray will lie-in-state Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m., at Oakwood Cemetery with the Revs. Larry Holleman and Jeff Luxon officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service.The family asks that everyone please respect others by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing guidelines.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home