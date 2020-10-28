Patty Ann SeeseJune 9, 1970 - October 17, 2020Patty Ann Seese, 50, of Statesville, passed away suddenly Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her home in Love Valley.She was born June 9, 1970, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late James and Sharon Price.Patty worked for Home Depot, and was very happy with her job. Patty enjoyed gardening, flowers, photography, crafting, fishing, shooting sports, and loved her family and her dog.In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her sister, Marsha Price; and her first husband, Rusty Eudy.Patty is survived by her husband, Douglas Seese; sons, Robert and Ronald Eudy; brothers, Mark and Mike Price; in-laws, Douglas and Linda Seese; stepsons, Daniel and Bryan Seese; grandchildren, Jonah, Noah, Chloe, and Killian Seese; and many other family members and friends.Her memorial service will be held from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home located at 705 Davie Ave. in Statesville. Please respect social distancing if you plan to attend the service.Memorials may be made to the GoFundMe account shared on Patty's Facebook page.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home