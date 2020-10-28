Reverend David Alan McCauley



Reverend David Alan McCauley, 65, of Lynchburg, VA, and Statesville, passed away at his home Thursday, July 9, 2020.



A celebration of life service is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 109 Chapel Hill Lane, in Statesville.



David was born Oct. 10, 1954, and raised in Lynchburg, VA. He was the son of the late Wilson Clarence McCauley and the late Teacie Bell McCauley, and the brother of the late Reverend Wayne Wilson McCauley.



He leaves his memory to be cherished by his aunt, Joyce Carwile of Lynchburg, VA; niece, Wendy McCauley of Roanoke, VA; nephew, Shawn McCauley of Fayetteville, WV, and sister-in-law, Charlotte McCauley of Roanoke, VA.



His memory will also live on in the hearts of those he served as pastor at numerous Methodist churches, including his most recent congregation at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Statesville.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 109 Chapel Hill Lane, Statesville, NC 28625.



David's family would like to express their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to his current congregation, the district and the conference of the Methodist Church for their love and support during this difficult time.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 28, 2020.