Linda Jean Rosslett Oglesby
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Linda Jean Rosslett Oglesby

April 8, 1943 - October 26, 2020

Linda Jean Rosslett Oglesby, 77, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.

Born in Hamilton County, Ohio, April 8, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Jerome Rosslett and Louise Gunther Rosslett.

Linda taught English at the University of Mexico City and later was a national/international sales manager in manufacturing.

Over the years, Linda, along with her husband, Jerry, was involved with the Iredell County Sherriff's Department. They loved cooking meals for the officers and always showed their support for law enforcement.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry Don Oglesby; daughter, Jennifer Marshall of Dayton, Ohio; stepdaughter, Linda Marie Orr (Tommy) of Jonesboro, Ga.; and many extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
