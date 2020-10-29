Menu
Glenda Kay Snow Jordan
1944 - 2020
Glenda Kay Snow Jordan

April 24, 1944 - October 26, 2020

Glenda Kay Snow Jordan, 76, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Born in Iredell County, April 24, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John Snow and Edith Walker Snow.

Glenda worked many years as a hair dresser, loved watching old movies, shagging, going to the beach and was a member of Forest Park Presbyterian Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Maleia Orbison and Dayna Terblanche (Tony Posada); and grandchildren, Bella Terblanche, Gabby Posada and Dante Posada.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Tony Bunton officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 29, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
October 29, 2020