James "Jim" C. EcherdApril 17, 1944 - April 18, 2020James "Jim" C. Echerd, 76, of Statesville passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.Jim was born to the late James H. and Mary Echerd in Iredell County, April 17, 1944.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Andy Echerd.Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Cortni Farmer (Shawn); three grandchildren, Caitlin, Grace and Will Farmer; a sister, Toni Pottinger; and a very special friend whom he loved dearly, Kaye Morris.A graveside service will be held for Jim, Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery located at 114 Oakwood Dr. in Statesville.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to VFW, 137 Jordan Lane, Statesville, NC 28677.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home