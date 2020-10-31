Patricia HarrisMrs. Patricia "Pat" Lynne Mohler Harris, 66, of Harmony, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, with her family by her side, at Rosewood Assisted Living.Pat was born in Iredell County, Feb. 6, 1954, and was the daughter of the late Howard Adams and Kay Fox Mohler. She was a graduate of South Iredell High School, and Feb. 10, 1974, she married Joe Harris and together they shared 46 years of marriage before her passing.Pat was employed with Intercraft Industries, where she worked as a shipping and receiving clerk and was a member of Chapel Hill U.M.C.In addition to her husband, Joe, Pat is survived by one daughter, Melissa H. Whitaker (Bobby) of Harmony; two sons, Billy Harris (Michelle) of Harmony and Josh Harris of Mocksville; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Gage Marshall and Lauren, Lex, Nathan, and James Harris, all of Harmony; and sister, Brenda Hicks (Jim) of Olin.Graveside funeral services honoring the life of Pat Harris will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, at Clarksbury Church Cemetery in Harmony. The body will lie-in-state Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home. The family will speak with friends for 30 minutes following the graveside services. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and for respect to the family, masks must be worn if social distancing is not possible. Also, during visitation, it is recommended no physical contact which includes shaking hands and hugging. Your cooperation is deeply appreciated.Memorials may be made to the Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home