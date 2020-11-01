Mildred Bronson
August 13, 1951 - October 29, 2020
Mildred "Millie" Bronson, 69, of Statesville, passed away after losing her battle with cancer at the Hospice house in Statesville. She was a beloved mother,grandmother, great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Amanda, Mary and Christine; grandchildren, Aaron, Adrianna, Devin, Brianna, Ayriella and Avery; great-grandchildren, Aubrianna and Liam; brother, Frank; sister, Roberta; and sons-in-law, Aaron and George.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Nov. 1 to Nov. 18, 2020.