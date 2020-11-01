Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mildred Bronson
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Mildred Bronson

August 13, 1951 - October 29, 2020

Mildred "Millie" Bronson, 69, of Statesville, passed away after losing her battle with cancer at the Hospice house in Statesville. She was a beloved mother,grandmother, great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Amanda, Mary and Christine; grandchildren, Aaron, Adrianna, Devin, Brianna, Ayriella and Avery; great-grandchildren, Aubrianna and Liam; brother, Frank; sister, Roberta; and sons-in-law, Aaron and George.

Tribute Cremation Society

www.tributecremationsociety.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Nov. 1 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.