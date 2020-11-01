Lorraine Kaelber ThompsonLorraine Kaelber Thompson passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, with family at her bedside.She was born in New York City, to Floyd McKinley Kaelber and Dorothy Livia Waugh. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Frank Jackson Thompson; and one son, William Kal Thompson. Lorraine is survived by daughter, Dorothy Kim; sons, Bret, Skipper and Kris; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.Lorraine attended Pelham High School of Pelham, N.Y. At Lake Wales High School in Lake Wales, Fla., she was Valedictorian of her class. She then attended Rollins College and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. Lorraine graduated from the University of Florida. She later earned a Master's Degree from Appalachian State University. Lorraine taught elementary school 30 years in Iredell and McDowell Counties. She and Frank hiked the Appalachian Trail in its entirety in 1995. She was an avid backpacker, environmentalist, and world traveler. While in her 70s and 80s, she cycled the Loire River in France, the entire Erie Canal in New York State, and the Danube River bikeway from the French border through Germany.A family service will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, date and time to be announced.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Audubon Society of Forsyth County, P.O. Box 15111, Winston-Salem, NC 27113.Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes