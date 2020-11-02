Menu
Thomas James Gallo

January 15, 1964 - October 31, 2020

Thomas James Gallo, 56, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Born Jan. 15, 1964, in Hempstead, N.Y., he was the son of the late Onofrio and Rose Oddo Gallo.

Mr. Gallo was a retired detective for the New York Police Department after 25 years of service. He was a first responder to the World Trade Center attack, Sept. 11, 2001, and worked that site for many months. He died a hero, having suffered complications from working on that site. Mr. Gallo loved spending time with his family. He was very involved with the Fraternal Order of Police and served on their board. He was very dedicated to community service and supportive of local law enforcement. Mr. Gallo also enjoyed doing home projects.

He is survived by his wife, Roseann Ekert Gallo; daughter, Alexa Landers (Chase); granddaughter, Adelyn Landers; sister, Linda Gallo; and brothers, Robert Gallo (Diane) and Matthew Gallo (Holly).

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel in Mooresville. The family is requesting that masks and social distancing be observed for all whom attend. There will be a receiving of friends from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 2, 2020.
I will always remember going out on the boat. We had a lot of good times back in the early 80´s. Rest in peace my friend.
Tom Keenan
November 1, 2020
Dear Roseann, I am so saddened for you; I have many fond memories of you and Tommy with Justin and I; police dept and fire dept. (including your wonderful wedding day!!) Where did the time go? Wishing you sincere condolences and prayers from my family to yours. Catch up sooner rather than later. Xo hugs and prayers, Meg
Meg McCaffrey
November 1, 2020