Thomas James GalloJanuary 15, 1964 - October 31, 2020Thomas James Gallo, 56, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.Born Jan. 15, 1964, in Hempstead, N.Y., he was the son of the late Onofrio and Rose Oddo Gallo.Mr. Gallo was a retired detective for the New York Police Department after 25 years of service. He was a first responder to the World Trade Center attack, Sept. 11, 2001, and worked that site for many months. He died a hero, having suffered complications from working on that site. Mr. Gallo loved spending time with his family. He was very involved with the Fraternal Order of Police and served on their board. He was very dedicated to community service and supportive of local law enforcement. Mr. Gallo also enjoyed doing home projects.He is survived by his wife, Roseann Ekert Gallo; daughter, Alexa Landers (Chase); granddaughter, Adelyn Landers; sister, Linda Gallo; and brothers, Robert Gallo (Diane) and Matthew Gallo (Holly).A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel in Mooresville. The family is requesting that masks and social distancing be observed for all whom attend. There will be a receiving of friends from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville