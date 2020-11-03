William "Darrell" RobertsonApril 19, 1948 - November 1, 2020William "Darrell" Robertson, 72, of Stony Point, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.Darrell was born April 19, 1948, to the late Allie Franklin and Evelyn Waugh Robertson in Iredell County. Darrell was a graduate of N.C. State University, with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. Darrell had a servant's heart. He was an active member of Stony Point Baptist Church, served Alexander County as a County Commissioner for 17 years, served on the Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department, Stony Point Civic Club. He was a former member of Stony Point United Methodist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and a youth leader. Darrell will be remembered by many for the years he served District Thirty in the Stony Point Masonic Lodge #593, A.F. & A.M.Those left to celebrate and cherish the memory of Darrell include his wife of 50 years, Dana Elisabeth Crouch Robertson; two daughters, Elisabeth R. Turner (Ron), Kristi Robertson; two brothers, Dale Robertson (Brenda), Robert Robertson (Jennifer); two grandsons, Jackson and Brooks Turner, whom he adored, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.The body of Mr. Robertson will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service for Darrell will be conducted at Stony Point Baptist Church Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 1 pm. The Revs. Rick Norman and Mark Clontz will officiate. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery.The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department, 501 Ruritan Park Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678; or Stony Point Baptist Church, 231 Ruritan Park Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678; or Stony Point United Methodist Church, 311 Ruritan Park Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678.Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service