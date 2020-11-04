Martin MendozaMartin Mendoza, 69, of Statesville, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his home.He was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, July 12, 1951, to the late Martin Mendoza-Colon and Enriqueta Colon. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kelly Mendoza.Martin was of the Catholic Faith and was retired from Paraflex/Tuck Tape. He loved music and dancing, cooking for his friends and family and sports, especially boxing and the Yankees and the New York Giants.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lillian Brenner Mendoza; daughters, Sasha St. John (Eric), Amy Mendoza, Jennifer M. Brenner, Nancy Aponte; two sons, Omar Mendoza (Amanda) and Martin Mendoza Jr.; grandchildren, Austin St. John (Amber), Kirkland St. John, Audrianna St. John (fiancé, Brayland Wilkinson), Jeshua St. John, Isariah Istvan, Evan Dancey (Haley), Timberland Stadler, Jerediah Mendoza (Paigelyn), Isabella Mendoza, Nancy Garcia, Robert Garcia, Anthony Velez, Angelina Garcia, Matthew Garcia, Janmanuel Mendoza, Janmichael Mendoza, Janmiseal Mendoza; and eight great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m., in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Fluke officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. The family requests that masks be worn.Nicholson Funeral Home