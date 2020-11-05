Linda Knox
Linda Williams Knox, 77, of Clemmons, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Forsyth Regional Medical Center. Born in Iredell County, Dec. 18, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Richard Carter Williams and Ruth Virginia Elam Williams. Linda was a very intense, energetic and enigmatic person. She was an outstanding athlete in her younger years and had an entrepreneur spirit having owned a restaurant, drove an 18-wheeler truck and was a real estate developer and general contractor.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Josey and Janet Williams.
Survivors include a son, Giles Knox (Christa); brothers, David Williams (Debbie) and Hiram Williams; sister, Marie Steele; grandsons, Sage and Ramsey Knox; and best friend and business partner, Judy Cherry.
Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville.
Memorials may be given to the Humane Society of Iredell, 110 Robinson Rd., Mooresville, N.C. 28117.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 5, 2020.