Joel Lincoln Dagenhart, 58 of Statesville, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday November 3rd, 2020 at the Gordon Hospice House of Statesville.
Joel was born on July 15th, 1962 in Statesville to the late Larry Anderson Dagenhart and Sylvia Nell (Campbell) Dagenhart.
Joel was a true North Carolinian. He was a 1980 graduate of North Iredell High School, a 1984 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a lifelong resident of the state. He loved his Tarheels, following every collegiate sport, especially basketball. Joel was passionately dedicated to his community, as a 34 year tenured educator within Iredell County, spending a majority of his career at Celeste Henkel Elementary School. His Celeste coworkers and students were very dear to him. In his career as a physical education educator, Joel displayed an unwavering commitment to his students and remained on the cutting edge of new and best practices within the spectrum of physical education. Joel was a lifelong member of Cool Spring United Methodist Church, serving in many roles to include Lay Leader and choir member. Joel was an avid golfer and spent many summer vacations enjoying the sun and sand of Myrtle Beach South Carolina.
Joel is survived by his loving brother Raymond (Kathy) of Lexington Park MD, nephew William (Courtney) of California MD, and great nephew Luke. Joel was preceded in death by his father Larry and mother Sylvia and grandparents C.E. and Ada Dagenhart and Robert and Vera Campbell.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Nicholson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fifth Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service. Mr. Dagenhart will also Lie in State at Nicholson Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm for those who prefer to pay their respects in that manner. The Funeral Service will be live streamed beginning promptly at 2:00 pm. The link will be provided at the bottom of the obituary on the website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cool Spring United Methodist Church and Gordon Hospice House of Statesville. The family is very grateful for the compassion and excellent care of Dr. Ruby Grimm and her staff and Gordon Hospice House. Additionally, we are forever grateful for the love and dedication of many friends and family. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com
