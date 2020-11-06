Michael LamberthMichael "Mike" Wayne Lamberth, 68, of Statesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.He was born in Iredell County, May 3, 1952, to the late Wade Lamberth and Louise Teague Lamberth,Mike was the Superintendent of the Mooresville Water Treatment Plant. He was a great father and husband and was a very smart and funny man. He enjoyed gardening, jogging in the park, occasionally smoking a cigar, having a drink, and going to the beach and the pool.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 29 years, Deborah Smith Lamberth; sons, Eric Lamberth (Melody), Nathaniel Maness, Shane Maness, Victor Lamberth, Patrick Lamberth; grandchildren, Zoe Lamberth, Jeffery Owensby, William Maness, Owen Maness, brothers, Steven Lamberth (Joyce), and Johnny Lamberth (Jean); and his dog, Vader.A graveside service will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Donald Childers officiating.Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.Nicholson Funeral Home