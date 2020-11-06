Menu
Michael Lamberth
1952 - 2020
Michael Lamberth

Michael "Mike" Wayne Lamberth, 68, of Statesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

He was born in Iredell County, May 3, 1952, to the late Wade Lamberth and Louise Teague Lamberth,

Mike was the Superintendent of the Mooresville Water Treatment Plant. He was a great father and husband and was a very smart and funny man. He enjoyed gardening, jogging in the park, occasionally smoking a cigar, having a drink, and going to the beach and the pool.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 29 years, Deborah Smith Lamberth; sons, Eric Lamberth (Melody), Nathaniel Maness, Shane Maness, Victor Lamberth, Patrick Lamberth; grandchildren, Zoe Lamberth, Jeffery Owensby, William Maness, Owen Maness, brothers, Steven Lamberth (Joyce), and Johnny Lamberth (Jean); and his dog, Vader.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Donald Childers officiating.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
