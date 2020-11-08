Jean GladdenMrs. Jean Ellen Williams Gladden, 84, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Accordius Health of Mooresville.Mrs. Gladden was born in Rowan County, Dec. 19, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Gene Williams and Sara Douglas. She was a graduate of Rowan County schools and was a homemaker. Mrs. Gladden was a member of Gray's United Church of Christ.Mrs. Gladden was married to Frank Chambers and following his passing, she later married Arthur Gladden, who also preceded her in death.Mrs. Gladden enjoyed sewing, coloring, puzzles and simply getting in a car and riding.In addition to both of her husbands, she was also preceded in death by one son, Jerry Lee Chambers and one grandson, Erico McCullough and tho great-grandchildren, Jaimarius Williams, Keara Bailey.Left to cherish her memory are seven children, John F. Williams (Andrea), Richard Chambers (Susan), Frank Chambers Jr., Mark Chambers, Melvin T. Chambers (Crystal Stevenson), Ruth W. Mattox, and Mary Foster (Barion); 23 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren.A service to celebrate the life of Jean Gladden will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dale White officiating. The family will visit with friends for a half hour prior to the service.Nicholson Funeral Home